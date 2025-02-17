Rumor Mill: Chicago Pylon 7-on-7 tournament

Gavin Mueller

BRIDGEVILLE, Ill. – The Pylon 7-on-7 Chicago event was held Sunday, and Greg Smith took in all the action. He also gathered the latest recruiting news surrounding some of the top prospects in attendance.

It’s early in the recruiting process for the 2027 playmaker from Barrington (Ill.) High. The offers continue coming in as more schools get wind of his skills. The schools standing out to him right now are Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. But many more schools are likely to get involved with the Rivals250 prospect.

The Minnesota quarterback commit got back to Minneapolis for Junior Day recently, which was another great time around his future team. Lansu spoke with coach Greg Harbaugh for an hour the night before the tournament began and the two continue to have a great relationship. The signal-caller believes the team is in line to add to the recruiting class soon as he prepares for his official visit.

Miree (6-4, 225) is starting to narrow down his list of 35+ scholarship offers. He told Rivals that his plan is to take official visits to Washington, Cincinnati , Florida State, SMU and North Carolina. The tight end development history of coach Bill Belichick is very intriguing to Miree but his official visits will go a long way to determining where he commits. He wants to make a decision before his senior season.

Mueller exploded onto the scene this time last year, racking up offers from coast to coast including Florida, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and in-state Illinois. The tight end is one of the more intriguing players in Illinois right now as he transferred schools to get more looks in the passing game. That could help his recruitment continue to blossom and we'll see a reset of his top schools. He's slated to make a round of unofficial visits for spring practices before settling on early official visits.

The Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central quarterback is mostly down to a pair of schools at this point. He’s really focusing on Virginia and Duke with Virginia seeming to hold a commanding lead at this point. Both could get early official visits from him as he hopes to be committed in mid-April.

The wide receiver has official visits lined up to Wisconsin, Michigan State, West Virginia and Indiana. Wisconsin and Indiana have played prominent roles in his recruitment this cycle. But keep an eye on West Virginia, which could make a surge as his recruitment winds down. He’d like to be committed prior to his senior season so he can enjoy his final year of high school without worrying about recruiting.

Williams made a huge debut in the Rivals Rankings, checking in at No. 27 in the country. He’s been one of the hottest prospects and has picked up offers from Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Iowa and more. The tight end has heard from so many schools that it’s tough for anyone to stand out to him right now. It’s early in the recruiting process and he hasn’t been to many colleges yet. Once those visits start happening things will come more into focus.

The Oregon commit recently took a visit to USC for a Junior Day visit. While he’s been mostly quiet about the trip, sources indicate to me that the Trojans are squarely in the mix to potentially flip the elite signal-caller. The relationships are developing quickly between Williams and USC. It’s also worth noting that Oregon is still linked to several high-profile quarterbacks in his class. This will be a recruitment worth tracking until next December when he signs.