A former central Iowa athlete garnered plenty of headlines at the linebacker position for Iowa State last fall, and one from the eastern side of the state is vying to take over a starting role in the 2018 season.

Redshirt freshman O’Rien Vance, who inked with the Cyclones in 2016 out of Cedar Rapids Washington, entered training camp as a starting linebacker alongside incumbents Willie Harvey and Marcel Spears. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Vance said he has learned a lot from current and former teammates and is ready to put that to use.

“Everyone has been helping me out,” said Vance. “There’s not one player that wouldn’t give me a little pointer or tell me I needed to go to a certain spot. It’s been welcoming. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to get out there. Joel (Lanning) has helped me, along with Marcel, Willie and other guys in the LB crew.”

Working alongside those three veterans in 2017 helped prepare Vance for a big offseason, one in which he positioned himself ahead of older linebackers such as Bobby McMillen and Tymar Sutton in the depth chart.

“They’ve been very helpful,” Vance said. “Knowing that I have two veterans next to me, two guys that have played the game that have been here a long time. Having them helps so much. The things I probably need help on and have questions with, they have answers for and that helps a lot.

“My redshirt season was just watching, sitting back, learning and taking in as much as I can. I asked questions when I could. If I didn’t know something, I would try to learn it to the best of my ability. I was out there trying to get better as fundamentally as I could. I did whatever they needed me to do in practice. If they needed me to help on the scout team, I would.”

Although he stood as a starting linebacker to open practice, Vance hasn’t stopped working to improve his craft in time for next month’s season opener against South Dakota State.

“It feels good, but we’re still working to get better every day,” he said. “My plan is by the end of camp to be the best player I can be. I’m working on everything, just getting all of my fundamentals down. There’s not one thing that I particularly need to improve on, I just need to work on everything.”

Being the one who replaces Lanning as a starting linebacker this fall is a big deal, says Vance, who continues to be amazed at what the converted signal caller did on the defensive side.

“I learned that no matter what position you play, you can come in, learn as much as you can and be the best player you can be at any position you are in,” Vance said.

“He showed me that you need to get your playbook, watch a lot of film and listen to coaches. He was very impressive. Him being a quarterback, he didn’t take a lot of shots, but coming in and playing linebacker, he dished out a lot of hits. You don’t see that every day.”



