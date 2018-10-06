The hot movie ticket across America this weekend is "A Star is Born." The flick isn't about Iowa State true freshman quarterback Brock Purdy. But it could be.

Purdy ignited a struggling Cyclone offense and led the team to season highs for points scored and total yards in a 48-42 win over No. 25 Oklahoma State at Stillwater, Oklahoma. The victory ended a six-game ISU losing streak against the Cowboys and was the first for an I-State team at Boone Pickens Stadium (previously Lewis Field) since 2000.

The win was especially satisfying after three years of gut-wrenching losses to the Cowpokes. The last trio of games - two in Ames and one in Stillwater - saw Oklahoma State rally from double-digit deficits to down ISU.

And the offensive explosion was noteworthy as Iowa State did it without four starters from the season opener just about a month ago at Iowa. Leading rusher David Montgomery was sidelined for the game, along with quarterback Kyle Kempt, offensive lineman Josh Mueller and tight end Chase Allen.

Winning close games is a key next step for Iowa State and Matt Campbell in the quest to take the program to a higher standard. And the six-point victory evened the Cyclones' record in one-score games this season at 1-1. ISU lost by three at TCU last week.

Iowa State, now 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12, returns home next week to host undefeated and top ten conference foe West Virginia.

Purdy, a talented dual-threat QB from Gilbert, Arizona, that had played just two snaps this season prior to Saturday, entered the game in the first quarter in relief of sophomore Zeb Noland, who started and played one series. Purdy's first series was a three-and-out, but he lit up Oklahoma State from that point forward. Purdy completed 18-of-23 passes for 318 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He was also the Cyclones' leading rusher 84 yards on 19 carries, including a TD jaunt.

The win wasn't completely secured until Hakeem Butler snagged and covered an OSU onside kick in the game's final minute. Purdy had put I-State up 48-35 with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tarique Milton with 6:09 left in the game. He also connected with Sheldon Croney for a successful two-point conversion pass after that TD.

The Cowboys came back to score on a 42-yard pass from Taylor Cornelius to Tylan Wallace with 56 seconds to play that made it 48-42. ISU's Butler grabbed the ensuing high-bouncing kickoff to snuff out OSU's final flicker of hope.

Iowa State had a 40-28 lead going into the fourth quarter after Connor Assalley punched through a 22-yard field goal with four seconds to play in the third quarter. ISU settled for three after Marcel Spears recovered a fumble caused by Brian Peavy on the Cowboy 18-yard line.

I-State's 30 points in the first half eclipsed the team's previous entire game scoring high water mark from earlier this year (27 vs. Oklahoma). But Oklahoma State went downfield with the first possession of the third quarter to score on a one-yard bootleg run by Cornelius that made it 30-28 at the 12:35 mark of the third quarter.

Purdy and ISU had an answer just over a minute later as he flipped a 23-yard touchdown pass to Deshaunte Jones. Assalley's PAT put the Cyclones up, 37-28, with 11:06 to go in the third quarter.

O-State also moved right down the field to score on its first possession of the first half, too. Cornelius capped it with a 14-yard pass to Jelani Woods to stake the Cowboys to an early 7-0 lead with 11:03 to play in the first quarter.

Iowa State got its first points via a safety. Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor fumbled a snap that spun out of the end zone for two ISU points. It was 7-2 at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter.

Purdy led his first scoring drive as Cyclone QB on the ensuing series. He passed 21 yards to Butler who made a nifty catch along the end zone side line. Assalley's PAT made it 9-7 with 4:04 to go in the first quarter.

It was Purdy's legs that provided Iowa State's next score as he darted 29 yards untouched after a nifty ball fake. Assalley hit the PAT to make it 16-7 with 12:37 to play in the second quarter.

After another Cornelius TD toss for Oklahoma State, Purdy connected with Landen Akers on a 55-yard pass that carried to the OSU two-yard line. After Iowa State moved itself back ten yards with penalties, Croney slipped through a gap in the middle of the Cowboy defense to carry it in from 12 yards out. Assalley made it 23-14 with 5:36 to go in the half.

Once again, Oklahoma State answered and, once again, Iowa State did as well. Cornelius passed 28 yards to Tynon Johnson for Oklahoma State to make it 23-21 at the 2:21 mark. Exactly two minutes later, Purdy hit Matt Eaton for a 26-yard TD strike with just 21 seconds to go before halftime. Assalley hit the PAT to make it 30-21.

Although the Iowa State defense gave up 42 points and 415 yards of offense (289 pass, 126 rush), it also tied a school record with seven quarterback sacks and racked up a whopping 16 total tackles for loss. Seven different players recorded one sack each while Peavy and O'Rien Vance were both credited with two tackles for loss.

Braxton Lewis had a team-high seven tackles for Iowa State. He also nabbed an interception. It was his third of the year, coming consecutively in the last three games.

The Cyclones finished with 465 yards of total offense, topping the 447 put up against Oklahoma. Iowa State had 325 yards passing and 140 yards rushing. Kene Nwangwu contributed 49 yards to the rushing attack on ten carries and Croney chipped in 20 yards. Jones was I-State's leader in receptions with six while Milton had a team-high 98 receiving yards.