Iowa State and Texas Tech packed a lot of wow into 60 minutes of Big 12 football on Saturday with the Cyclones prevailing, 40-31, in Ames.

I-State scored nine points with its defense and the Red Raiders put touchdowns on the board with their defense and special teams. But it was ISU that scored the game's final nine points to break away from a fourth quarter tie and win its seventh straight October game.

Iowa State is now 3-2 in the conference and stays in the Big 12 championship conversation for at least another week. The Cyclones have won three in a row and are 4-3 overall. ISU plays at Kansas next week. Texas Tech dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

A 48-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Hakeem Butler with 2:25 left in the game gave I-State its 40-31 lead. But the win wasn't clinched until safety Greg Eisworth's interception with 1:40 to play.

The Purdy-to-Butler TD strike came on a 3rd-and-9 play after I-State had received a free kick following its third safety in as many games. JaQuan Bailey pressured TT quarterback Alan Bowman in the end zone and forced an intentional grounding throwaway on 1st down from the Tech 15 with 4:39 to play. Bowman fumbled a shotgun snap to get himself in trouble and then couldn't outrun Bailey, who led an Iowa State pass rush that produced nine quarterback hurries and two sacks.

Bowman, a true freshman, wilted in the fourth quarter after giving Iowa State fits for much of the day. He was intercepted by Marcel Spears earlier in the quarter before the safety and late INT by Eisworth. Bowman completed 32-of-56 passes for 323 yards on the day with one TD and three INTs.

Spears had intercepted Bowman in the third quarter, too, and ran it back 41 yards for a pick touchdown for the Cyclones. It was the second straight year that Spears had an INT return for a score against the Red Raiders. That defensive score put Iowa State on top, 24-17, with 11:03 to go in the third quarter.

Texas Tech tied the game later on with its own defensive TD as Riko Jeffers said ISU quarterback Brock Purdy in the end zone and forced a fumble, recovered by TT's Dakota Allen with 12:50 to go in the fourth quarter. That made it 31-31.



The Raiders scored the first TD of the game with their offense on the sidelines as well. Thomas Leggett blocked a punt by Iowa State's Corey Dunn and fell on it in the end zone to put Tech on top, 7-0, with less than four minutes elapsed (11:44, 1st qtr.)

The Red Raiders extended their lead to 10-0 with a Clayton Hatfield field goal of 28 yards at the 1:24 mark of the first quarter.

Then Iowa State got things going. Purdy, who had struggles of his own on the day but still managed to hit some huge big plays for Iowa State, marched the Cyclones 75 yards in nine plays with David Montgomery scoring on a one-yard power at the 13:35 mark of the second quarter to make it 10-7.

ISU took a 14-10 lead on a 9-yard pass from Purdy to Charlie Kolar with 4:35 left in the half. That capped an 89-yard drive and the Cyclones led, 14-10.

Texas Tech regained the lead just before halftime with Bowman diving over the goal line from a yard out with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter. That made it 17-14.

ISU kicker Connor Assalley tied the game with a 27-yard field goal on the Cyclones' first possession of the second half. That made it 17-17 at the 12:26 mark of the third quarter.

After Spears' pick six made it 24-17, Tech responded with a 65-yard drive and a 31-yard scoring pass from Bowman to Antoine Wesley that knotted the score 24-24 with 8:21 left in the third quarter. Then Iowa State retook the lead on its next series, finished off again by a one-yard TD run from Montgomery to make it 31-24 at the 4:41 mark of the third quarter.

Purdy completed less than half his passes and finished the day 13-of-27 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But there were some big ones, including three connections with Butler that covered over 40 yards each. Butler had just four catches on the day, but they covered a whopping 148 yards.

Montgomery posted a hard-earned 100-yard rushing day for Iowa State, pounding out 125 yards on 33 carries.

Iowa State netted 422 yards of total offense on the day, including 172 rushing yards on a whopping 51 carries. Texas Tech finished with 363 yards of offense, but only got 30 on ground on 24 attempts from what was a largely abandoned rushing attack.

Brian Peavy, Willie Harvey and Braxton Lewis led Iowa State tacklers with nine, eight and seven stops, respectively. Peavy also broke up two passes. Matt Leo had two QB hurries for I-State.