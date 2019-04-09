One of the highest-profile recruits that Iowa State will host in the 2020 recruiting cycle visited Ames this past weekend along with a committed teammate.

St. Paul Minnehaha Academy junior Kaden Johnson arrived in Ames on Friday for a two-day stop with teammate and Cyclone commit Craig McDonald.

A member of the Rivals250, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Johnson has a 5.9 Rivals rating, is the 120th overall prospect and seventh outside linebacker nationally. In addition to his ISU offer, he has Power-5 ones from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Wisconsin. Johnson currently claims no favorites out of that list.

Listed in the Rivals database as an outside linebacker, Johnson also hauled in 14 catches for 356 yards and five touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he recorded 75 tackles, 22 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles on defense.

