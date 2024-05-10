Rivals analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan have been on the road for weeks tracing the start of the grassroots season and watching games from coast to coast, so this week’s roundtable serves as a way to put a bow on their recent travels. Below, the duo answers a trio questions related to the spring circuit and the most impactful performances they’ve witnessed thus far.

1. WHICH PLAYER THAT WASN’T ON YOUR RADAR BEFORE THE GRASSROOTS SEASON HAS GRABBED YOUR ATTENTION?

“There’s been a groundswell of buzz around class-of-2026 Anthony Thompson out of Ohio, so I made a point of watching him at 3SSB Birmingham last week. His potential is obvious even if he’s a bit hot-and-cold from a production standpoint at this early juncture of his career. "The 6-foot-7 wing has the tools and the versatility to land squarely on the radar of NBA general managers if his development tracks. The long, fluid Thompson handles the ball incredibly well and has shown a streaky-but-projectable jumper in addition to remarkable versatility and energy on the defensive end. "There’s a lot to like about the sophomore, who could climb into the top echelon of the Rivals150 down the road if his development trajectory keeps. There’s five-star potential at work inside Thompson, even if he still has some growing to do from a polish perspective.” – Cassidy ***** “Xzavion Mitchell. I watched three of his games in Atlanta last weekend and was floored by his ability to get to the rack and finish with and through contact. He’s a worker on the offensive end, using his 6-foot-6 frame to knife into the lane and finish efficiently with short turnarounds and post-ups. He’s unstoppable when he gets you on his hip and he brings elite energy on both ends of the floor. "It’s no wonder the Iowa State commit is currently the Nike EYBL’s leading scorer, averaging 25.6 points a game and 7.2 rebounds a game.” – Jordan

*****

2. WHICH PLAYER HAS SURPRISED YOU BY HOW MUCH HE’S IMPROVED SINCE THE LAST TIME YOU WATCHED HIM?

“I’m not sure 'improved' is the perfect word for how Darius Acuff looked when I watched him in Memphis a few weeks back, but you can tell he’s refined his game from a shot selection standpoint. The five-star’s lack of efficiency has long been a knock on his game, but he seems to have taken some strides from a shot-selection standpoint this year. "Yes, Acuff is a volume scorer that is prone to chucking from time to time, but he’s doing a better job staying within the flow of the offense and avoiding forcing things that aren’t there. It’s a slight but notable change for the hyper-touted guard, who is among the top scorers in the class.” – Cassidy ***** “Caleb Gaskins, but that has more to do with opportunity. Gaskins played on the traveling all-star team that is Montverde Academy and wasn’t in the rotation this season. In those scenarios you just never know how it will affect a player when it’s his time to shine and it was hard to get a read on Gaskins in the garbage minutes he played for the Eagles. "Still, clearly, Gaskins is primed and ready to be a star this spring and summer, dominating the Nike EYBL E16 to the tune of 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds a game. He’s a fluid scorer and intense competitor, a stark contrast from the player I watched this high school season. He’s staking his claim for the top of the 2026 class.” – Jordan

*****

3. WHICH UNDER-RECRUITED PLAYER’S OFFER LIST WILL GROW QUICKLY WHEN THE LIVE PERIOD STARTS THIS MONTH?