CycloneReport - Rivals Roundtable: Coaching hires, Iverson Classic, 2021 sleepers

Each week, national recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy, Jamie Shaw and Russ Wood tackle several topics about college basketball and hoops recruiting. This week, the guys talk diamonds in the rough, coaching hires and what they most want to see before we finalize 2021 rankings next month.

1. WHICH RECENT COACH HIRE ARE YOU MOST CONFIDENT WILL WORK OUT?

Hubert Davis (Getty Images)

Cassidy: I’ll take Hubert Davis. I understand the expectations are lofty, but he also inherited a program on stable footing and spent a decade learning how things worked from Roy Williams, who obviously knew how to win in Chapel Hill. The fit seems perfect on the surface, and continuity is key in a hyper-chaotic time for the sport. Shaw: Chris Beard is one of the best coaches in the country, I think we can all agree with that. However, as any coach will tell you, a head coach is only as good as his staff. Beard has been able to put together a top-notch staff to start his tenure at Texas. He brought Ulric Maligi with him from Texas Tech, then he went and hired Jerrance Howard away from Kansas, he took UTEP's head man Rodney Terry as well as UT-Arlington's head man Chris Ogden. From the top down, this bench will have as much talent as any in the country. Wood: Short term I think it will be Pat Kelsey at Charleston. Long term I’m going with T.J. Otzelberger at Iowa State. Otzelberger is from the upper Midwest, spent eight years in Ames and understands the culture of Iowa State and central Iowa. He’s a proven recruiter, which is good because he has a total rebuild at ISU.

*****

2. WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING AT THE STAR-STUDDED IVERSON CLASSIC LATER THIS MONTH?

Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Courtesy Lakepoint Sports)

Cassidy: I’m interested to see how TyTy Washington looks in this setting. He’s had a spectacular last six months and is as electric a scorer as there is in this class. Seeing the former Creighton commit function in a true all-star setting will be intriguing as we move toward finalizing 2021 rankings. Shaw: Paolo Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren. This individual matchup should put a pin into the 2021 class for us here at Rivals as these are the two players who are in the conversation for the No. 1 spot. Holmgren is a 7-foot-1 Gonzaga lean out of Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota. Banchero is a 6-foot-10 Duke signee out of O'Dea High School in Washington. The Iverson Classic will have a lot of great storylines, but rankings are judged by their top 10, you got to get it right up top, and this event will be our final look. Wood: I’m looking forward to seeing Kowacie Reeves Jr. I love his shooting and scoring ability. His ball skills have been improving. Reeves is a terrific pick-up by Mike White and Florida.

*****

3. WHICH UNCOMMITTED 2021 PROSPECT DO YOU THINK HAS DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH POTENTIAL?

Quinten Diboundje Eyobo (Rivals.com)