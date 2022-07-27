Rivals Preseason All-America Team: Defense

DEFENSIVE LINE

First Team: Will Anderson (Alabama), Noah Sewell (Oregon), Jack Campbell (Iowa) Anderson, who had 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss last season, might be the best overall player in college football and should be in the Heisman Trophy running if the award is actually for who’s best and not just the best quarterback. I remember being on the field at the Army All-American Bowl when Anderson showed up and he was so much more fierce and violent during one-on-ones that it was actually stunning to see. Anderson ended up as a five-star, but finishing No. 22 in the 2020 recruiting class was far too low - although it was a loaded year. So many discussions were had about Sewell because of his size. He was 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds in high school - that there was some hesitancy to move him to five-stars because we worried he would continue to get bigger (his brother Penei weighed 340 in high school) but it got to the point where he was so dominant at every national event that his ranking just took care of itself. I’m so happy we upgraded Sewell to five stars and just trusted our eyes because he has been incredible at Oregon and finished with 114 tackles last season. Putting him on the same field with a healthy Justin Flowe could be incredible to watch. Campbell picked Iowa over Iowa State and Minnesota, hardly a national-level recruitment for the prospect out of Cedar Falls, Iowa. But he resembles so many elite players that have gone through coach Kirk Ferentz’s program over the years. He was clearly under-ranked as a three-star prospect, but could anybody have guessed he would finish with 143 tackles last season (second in the Big Ten and fifth all-time at Iowa) along with two interceptions, six quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and a forced fumble? Campbell is all about production and getting the job done – a true Iowa standout. Second Team: Nolan Smith (Georgia), Andre Carter (Army), Trenton Simpson (Clemson)

