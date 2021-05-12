 CycloneReport - Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Top offensive performers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 07:37:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis: Top offensive performers

Staff
Rivals.com

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a forecast of rain and wind, nearly 200 of the best college football prospects from the Midwest and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis.

Some players handled the elements better than others, rising above their competition to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Underclassmen Challenge invites.

Here is a look at the top 10 performers on the offensive side of the ball from Sunday’s camp, starting with a pair of prospects who are set to be Big Ten rivals in the coming years.

Valid for any site on the Rivals Network
Valid for any site on the Rivals Network

*****

MORE RCS INDY: The Friedman Awards | Top performers | Quarterback standouts

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2FzdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvcml2YWxzLWNhbXAtc2VyaWVzLWluLWluZHktdGhlLXRvcC1v ZmZlbnNpdmUtcGVyZm9ybWVycyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyaXZhbHMtY2FtcC1zZXJpZXMtaW4taW5keS10aGUtdG9w LW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1wZXJmb3JtZXJzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK