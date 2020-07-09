CycloneReport - Rising senior DE to continue family tradition of playing football at ISU

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender, whose brother Zach started last season as a true sophomore, committed to the Cyclones on Thursday night. The North Scott standout is the 16th-known commitment in the 2021 class and first defensive end to join the group.

With college campuses closed to recruits for the past four months, and with no end in sight to the NCAA's dead period, Class of 2021 prospects are going where they're most comfortable. Iowa State has long been that place for North Scott rising senior defensive end Joey Petersen .

Although Petersen was unable to take an unofficial visit during the offseason, at first due to wrestling and eventually because of the NCAA's dead period, he did catch a closer glimpse of the place he'll call home for the next four or five years during the spring.

“One Saturday, me and my mom drove out there and walked around the campus and looked at everything,” said Petersen during a previous interview with CycloneReport.com. “I tried seeing if Iowa State was a place I wanted to be. It definitely had a big impact. I’ve been to Ames a few times, but that was a lot of football stuff. I had never really been on campus, walked around and seen what the campus has to offer.

“I have an idea of what I want to do as a major and so we walked through that building. The campus was big enough that you could walk around and not see the same people every day, but not too far that you’d have to run to your classes if they were across campus.”

Petersen, whose father Troy played defensive line for the Cyclones in the early-90s, finished his junior season with 41 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and one sack.