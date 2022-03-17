Returning to hometown, Otzelberger looks ahead to NCAA matchup
On the afternoon before the 11th-seeded Cyclones meet LSU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach T.J. Otzelberger was at the podium to meet with the media at the Fiserv Center in M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news