Heading into his ninth season on the job in Ames, veteran Iowa State coach Taylor Mouser is reportedly set to assume the offensive coordinator's job in 2024.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Cyclones have tabbed Mouser to replace Nate Scheelhaase, who has departed for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

The 2024 campaign will actually be the 10th that Mouser has spent with Matt Campbell, as he was a graduate assistant at Toledo in 2015 before joining the head coach's first staff at Iowa State holding the same role the following season.

The Arizona native has worn several hats during his time with the Cyclones, spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons as Assistant Director of Scouting before switching to Senior Quality Control on Offense for the ensuing two years. Mouser was the tight ends coach coach from 2021 through 2023, and is likely to continue leading that position as the offensive coordinator.

Thanks in part to Mouser's work with the tight end group, the Cyclones returned to prominence there in 2023. The position combined for seven touchdown receptions by four different players. ISU was one of seven teams nationally with at least four tight ends with a TD reception.

Benjamin Brahmer was a Freshman All-American under his tutelage in 2023, breaking the ISU freshman tight end record with 28 receptions and two touchdowns. Stevo Klotz earned Second Team All-Big honors from the league's coaches at the fullback position.

Starting in the ISU recruiting department, Mouser has also gone on to do a solid job as a recruiter in the southwest in Arizona, where is a Chandler native and 2013 graduate of Arizona State University.

NDSU's Roehl reportedly taking over as RBs coach

According to a separate post from Rittenberg on X (formerly known as Twitter), Iowa State is also hiring former Tennessee State and North Dakota State offensive coordinator, tight ends, and fullbacks coach Tyler Roehl to coach running backs.

Roehl has spent the past five seasons leading the Bison offense and directed one of the top offenses in the FCS during the 2023 campaign. He had been hired by Tennessee State this offseason but will depart for Ames without having coached a game.

Under Roehl in Fargo, NDSU's offense ranked first in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and offensive touchdowns; second in completion percentage, passing efficiency and red-zone scoring; third in scoring offense and third-down conversion percentage; and fourth in rushing offense.

A former All-America running back and four-year letterman at North Dakota State from 2004 to 2008, Roehl had returned to his alma mater as the tight ends and fullbacks coach in 2014 before his promotion to offensive coordinator in 2019 under head coach Matt Entz.

Roehl is replacing former ISU running backs coach Jordan Langs, who wasn't retained after spending one season in Ames.

With the hiring of Roehl as running backs coach, the Cyclones will shift Jake Waters, who was introduced as the position coach there last week, to quarterbacks where he replaces Scheelhaase.

Waters was a former quarterback at Kansas State, spending the 2013 and 2014 as a starter there and compiling a 17-9 record. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection during his senior season. The Council Bluffs (IA) native joined the Cyclones' program in 2017 as a graduate assistant and has ascended the ranks to an on-field role in 2024.