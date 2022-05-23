Recruiting Rumor Mill: Summer visits on deck

The news and rumors never stop in recruiting and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a lot more this week in the Recruiting Rumor Mill:

After landing new offers from Florida and Texas, the Anaheim (Calif.) Fairmont Prep defensive end is trying to figure out dates to visit both schools. Oregon, Miami, USC, Washington, Michigan and UCLA made up Acheampong’s top six in late April with a commitment date planned for July 1 but his recruitment has taken off in recent weeks and the Longhorns, Gators and others are still being considered.

*****

A visit to North Carolina over the weekend definitely made a big impression on Bennett as coach Mack Brown and coach Lonnie Galloway made him feel like he belonged in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels will definitely be a major player for the Greenville, S.C., 2024 receiver along with Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami, Virginia Tech and Florida State.



*****

Georgia is for sure going to be a program that stays involved in Cobbins’ recruitment as he’s quickly building a strong relationship with that coaching staff. The 2024 edge rusher from Destrehan, La., standout also is building a bond with Alabama coach Pete Golding and Texas coach Terry Joseph so those three will be sticking around for a long time. It wouldn’t be surprising if LSU was a major player down the road, too.



*****

A new offer from Stanford “does change a lot” in Frausto-Ramos’ recruitment as the Cardinal easily become a top contender for the four-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Things could pick up even more as the only visit Frausto-Ramos has locked in is to Stanford from June 23-26 although other visits could happen before a decision is made.

*****

A new offer from Miami is huge in Galloway’s recruitment and one of the biggest he can get from any program across the country especially because of the tight end tradition there so the Hurricanes will now be seriously considered in his recruitment. Others that have made a big impression on the Chillicothe, Ohio standout are Alabama, Cincinnati, LSU, Michigan and Rutgers.

*****

An early Florida commitment, the 2024 four-star running back from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy loved the facilities and the family-oriented atmosphere at Georgia this weekend as the Bulldogs are one of a handful of favorites in his recruitment. Texas, Ohio State and Notre Dame are the other frontrunners at this point.



*****

One of the best-looking 2025 prospects nationally is the Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian School defensive tackle and recent offers from Ohio State and Alabama definitely stand out. But Georgia is his “first love” and so the Bulldogs could be tough to beat for Griffin, who showed up to the National Combine in San Antonio in January wearing a Bulldogs sweatshirt. Texas A&M offered on Friday.



*****

An early Baylor commit, Hampton backed off that pledge and picked Texas in February as the four-star from Daingerfield, Texas has proven to be one of the best athletes nationally in the 2024 class. But a new round of visits should be coming up as Hampton wants to see Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M with another trip to Texas expected as he works through this offseason.

*****

There are going to be regional schools that appeal to the 2024 four-star linebacker from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard like Maryland, Penn State and others but Oklahoma was the dream program and the Sooners just offered. It was Harvey’s childhood dream to get recruited by Oklahoma since it was the first team he ever saw play on television and so the Sooners should be watched throughout his recruitment.

*****

Florida State, Texas and Texas A&M have offered in recent weeks but it’s the Longhorns that could stand out most in his recruitment. The 2024 four-star athlete from Meridian, Miss., has always had Texas as a top school for him even before it offered, he always watched the Longhorns play and it was a “really big moment” when the offer came through.

*****

The No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class and his parents have such a strong relationship with coach Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons that USC will remain a serious contender and if the Trojans’ offense looks stellar early this season it could really give them an edge when it comes to decision time. Distance could still be a factor. The other standout program right now is Ohio State as Inniss builds his relationship with position coach Brian Hartline. Alabama is in it but things need to pick up there and then Miami, LSU and others are sticking around, too.

*****

Getting to meet coach Kirby Smart was a big deal for Jackson on his trip to Georgia but talking with Fran Brown and Will Muschamp stood out as well as the Bulldogs will definitely make his top five following his weekend trip. With more than 30 offers, some other teams that stand out to the Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola standout are Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa State and Florida.

*****

Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, LSU, Alabama and Arkansas are the standout programs for the 2024 four-star cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Still a long list for Johnson-Rubell but this summer could clear things up even more as Johnson-Rubell, who’s originally from Fort Worth, Texas, plans to visit almost every Power Five school in the state of Texas over the coming months.

*****

Miami has definitely left the biggest impression on the Miami (Fla.) Norland edge rusher because he talks with that coaching staff the most so the Hurricanes will stay right at the top of Marcelin’s recruitment but two other schools have made an impression as well. The three-star loves the coaching staff at Florida State and Auburn can emerge quickly after a recent offer as he gets to know position coach Roc Bellantoni more.

*****

New offers from Florida and Georgia are not expected to postpone or change the thinking of the San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back who’s still planning to announce his commitment on May 26. UCLA and Arizona could have the edge right now with Oregon, Cal, Tennessee and Auburn rounding out his top six but his decision could still go in a couple of different ways.

*****

Ohio State and NC State continue to battle it out for the four-star receiver from Rolesville, N.C., but now things could get switched up after Alabama came through with an offer in recent days. Rogers “definitely has to look at them” and so while the Buckeyes and the Wolfpack have the advantage, Alabama could sneak in here.

*****

Georgia remains one of the top programs for the five-star defensive end from Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln after his official visit this past weekend as Wayne is serious about playing in the SEC and is definitely drawn to that conference. After a recent visit to Oregon to meet the new coaches, the Ducks have a real chance in his recruitment as well. LSU, Miami, Michigan State and Alabama are the other schools that have his attention.

*****

The three-star athlete from Riverview (Fla.) Sumner now has at least 20 offers but a handful of standouts that should shape his recruitment. Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss and UCF are four that definitely have made an impression on Webb and now “definitely” Miami is on the list after the Hurricanes offered on Saturday. Trips to Clemson, Syracuse and Florida State are planned in June.

*****

LSU is “the definition of DBU” and so a new offer from the Tigers is big for the 2024 four-star safety from Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson but the SEC power is not on the level of Florida and Oklahoma yet as one of his top schools. If five-star teammate Cormani McClain ends up with the Gators, that should help them with Williams as well but the Sooners are battling for his services. LSU is definitely a team to watch but not at the top yet.

*****