A Missouri running back on Iowa State's radar made an unofficial visit over the winter and is considering at least two future trips to Ames in hopes of landing his first offer.

Carl Junction standout Rayquion Weston, who has also been recruited by Kansas State, visited on the day of the Tennessee basketball game.

The running back prospect has been invited to the April 14th spring game in Ames but will take the ACT that day and is unsure if he’ll make it.

For now, Weston said he’s concentrating on building a better relationship with Scheelhaase, one of ISU’s newest assistant coaches who also hails from the state of Missouri.

