Iowa State is one of the Power-5 programs to have taken notice of an emerging running back in the Oklahoma high school ranks and recently offered the Class of 2020 prospect.

Tulsa Edison rusher Sevion Morrison said a pair of Cyclone staffers have been in touch since getting involved in his recruitment this season.

The 6-foot-0, 187-pound Morrison showcased that talent during a year in which he broke three school records, including the season rushing mark held by former prolific college rusher Spencer Tillman. Morrison wrapped up his junior campaign with 2,730 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns on 229 carries. This came after he cleared 1,068 yards and 12 TDs on 141 carries as a sophomore.

The Oklahoma prep rusher has yet to be evaluated by Rivals, but his list of Power-5 offers should bode well for his future ranking. In addition to ISU, he has offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and Nebraska.

For more on Morrison's new offer from the Cyclones and on his breakout junior campaign, check out a more detailed story at ISU Confidential.