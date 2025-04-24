Ranking the Contenders: Four-star TE Ian Premer sets official visits

One of the top tight ends in the country for the 2026 class has narrowed things down in his recruitment. Great Bend (Kan.) High four-star tight end Ian Premer dropped his top five on Wednesday night.

Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Notre Dame have made the cut. Those schools will also get official visits from the Kansas native. The dates are as follows: Michigan: May 30 Kansas: June 6 Notre Dame: June 10 Iowa State: June 13 Kansas State: June 20 With those visits now set, let's rank the contenders for the elite tight end from the Midwest.

1) Kansas State The Wildcats enter the official visit season for Premer as the favorites. He grew up a fan of the program, has been to campus many times and just saw the Wildcats hold onto Linkon Cure last cycle. Forming a nice duo with Cure could be tough to pass up.

2) Kansas The Jayhawks have also gotten Premer on campus several times and has been a key target for the program. Kansas has a lot of momentum recruiting inside the state this cycle. The team currently has verbal commitments from five of the top ten prospects in Kansas. But landing Premer would mean the most.

3) Iowa State I have a hard time picturing Premer leaving Kansas but if he did I have Iowa State as the likely destination. Life in Ames is similar to Manhattan and Lawrence so that wouldn’t be much of an adjustment. But coach Matt Campbell and his staff do a great job of connecting with prospects and are building another nice regional class.