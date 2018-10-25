As one wide receiver commit played in his final high school regular season game last Friday, a pair of Iowa State coaches was on hand to watch over Iowa State's bye week.

Head coach Matt Campbell and position coach Bryan Gasser were on hand last Friday to watch Bettendorf standout Darien Porter finish up the regular season against Davenport Central.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Porter, who recorded 18 catches for 298 yards and five receiving touchdowns and 10 rushes for 163 more yards and three scores, said he’s happy with where he’s at heading into the playoffs.

Porter is a Rivals three-star recruit and has a 5.6 rating. He is the 76th-ranked wide receiver nationally and considered the third overall prospect in Iowa for 2019.

