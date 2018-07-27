Having been committed to Iowa State for more than eight months, an in-state wide receiver has taken on another role in helping the coaching staff round out the 2019 class.

Bettendorf standout pass catcher Darien Porter spent extensive time on the ISU campus last month and enjoyed clicking with class members and the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-4, 165-pound Porter is a three-star recruit with a Rivals rating of 5.6 and committed to the Cyclones very early in the process, just weeks removed from his junior campaign.

One of the state’s top track athletes, Porter ran a career-best time in the 400-meter dash on his way to a championship this spring. The rising senior said he made a smooth transition from one sport into the other once the track season wrapped up.

For more on how Porter's offseason has gone and his June unofficial visits to Iowa State, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.



