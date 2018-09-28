It's been a who's who of college football programs in the running for a four-star offensive lineman in the 2020 class for several months now, and the prospect has started taking game day visits this season.

Iowa State is one of the Power-5 programs that has offered Lawrence (Kan.) Free State junior Turner Corcoran and visited the heralded offensive lineman's school during the spring.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Corcoran, who has a 5.9 Rivals rating, also has Power-5 offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

With the pick of about any high-profile program at this early point in the process, Corcoran has filled up his Saturday schedule early this season.

For more on Corcoran's recruitment and on where he has visited during the 2018 season, check out a more-detailed story on ISU Confidential.



