As head coach Matt Campbell and his staff eye the final few pieces for their 2019 recruiting class, a recruit from Arizona is very much in the running and will be on campus in the coming weeks.

Phoenix Shadow Mountain senior Jalen Williams, who opens his final season of high school ball tonight, has plans to be on the Cyclones’ campus in the near future.

Williams is a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating. In addition to I-State, he has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State. A number of G5 schools are also in the mix for him.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Williams has emerged as a serious contender for one of the final few spots remaining in ISU’s 2019 class, especially given the level of contact he’s had with Campbell and his staffers. Listed in the Rivals database as a linebacker, Williams would seem to be a solid fit for the hybrid position on the outside.

For more on Williams' recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



