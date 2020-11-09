PFF Offensive Grades: Baylor Game
Iowa State continued its winning ways over the weekend by rallying to a 38-31 victory over Baylor at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones improved to 5-2 overall and are now 5-1 in conference play. ISU...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news