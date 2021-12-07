PFF First Look: Iowa State vs. Clemson
For a team that's become a College Football Playoff mainstay and has two national championships under its belt, this was a down season for Clemson, Iowa State's opponent in the Cheez-It Bowl. Still...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news