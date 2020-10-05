PFF Defensive Grades: Oklahoma Game
Iowa State continued its early-season Big 12 roll on Saturday night by upsetting #18 Oklahoma 37-30 and winning in Ames for the first time in the series since 1960. Defense played a huge role in th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news