PFF Defensive Grades: Iowa Game
The Cyclones gave up big yardage in the run game early to Kaleb Johnson, but settled down late and kept the big play running back in check en route to a 20-19 victory in Iowa City. Iowa State allow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news