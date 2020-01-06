News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 14:07:57 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF 2019 Season Grades: Wide Receivers

According to PFF, Iowa State senior wide receiver Deshaunte Jones rated the highest at his position this season.
According to PFF, Iowa State senior wide receiver Deshaunte Jones rated the highest at his position this season. (Kim Klement - USA TODAY Sports)
Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Publisher
@williamseals

CycloneReport.com and the Rivals network have teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into sto...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}