Although he's one of the highest-regarded commitments in Iowa State's 2020 recruiting class, an offensive lineman has kept working on his game.

Emporia (Kan.) rising senior Hayden Pauls, who committed in April, spent some quality time with the Cyclone staff this past weekend when he traveled to Ames for the Big Man Camp.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Pauls is one of two three-star offensive line prospects with 5.7 Rivals ratings…one percentage point away from being assigned a fourth star. He is the 60th-ranked offensive tackle nationally and third overall player in Kansas for 2020.

When he chose Iowa State in mid-April, Pauls chosed the program over Power-5 offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue.

