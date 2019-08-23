A summertime trip to Iowa State made enough of an impression on a Michigan defensive end prospect that he's considering a return stop during the upcoming season.

Warren Mott rising junior Tyson Watson said his visit to Iowa, which also included a stop in Iowa City, changed his perception of the area. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Watson said he was impressed with what the Cyclones had to offer on and off the field during his day in Ames on July 27th.

Watson is a three-star strong-side defensive end prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. In addition to his I-State offer, Watson has Power-5 offers from Iowa and Kentucky. Central Michigan, Toledo and Youngstown State have also extended offers.

As a sophomore, Watson racked up 53 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks.

