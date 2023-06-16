COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Iowa State freshman Omaha Biliew has been named to the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team. The 12-member team will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Biliew was one of three Cyclones that participated in a 30-player training camp, as Milan Momcilovic and Jackson Paveletzke also joined Biliew in Colorado Springs for five days of training camp.

The roster consists of Mark Armstrong (Villanova), Tobe Awaka (Tennessee), Omaha Biliew (Iowa State), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), Myles Colvin (Purdue), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State), Dylan Harper (Don Bosco Prep), Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Tre Johnson (Lake Highland Prep), Ven-Allen Lubin (Vanderbilt), Asa Newell (Montverde Academy) and Cody Williams (Colorado).

The roster was selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.

Leading the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team is head coach Tad Boyle (University of Colorado). He is assisted by Mike Boynton Jr. (Oklahoma State University) and Leon Rice (Boise State University).

The United States will square off with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play. The U.S. will face off against Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup. The U.S. own a 2-0 record against Slovenia at this event.

The United States has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions—in 2015, 2019 and 2021. During the 2019 World Cup, former Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton led the United States to the gold medal.

Cyclones with USA Basketball

1959 – Gary Thompson (Pan American Games)

1979 – Joe Ashley (U.S. Olympic Festival)

1985 – Jeff Grayer (U.S. Olympic Festival)

1988 – Jeff Grayer (Seoul Olympics)

1989 – Victor Alexander (World University Games)

2000 – Jamaal Tinsley (U.S. Select Team)

2001 – Marcus Fizer (Goodwill Games)

2009 – Craig Brackins (World University Games)

2019 – Tyrese Haliburton (U19 World Cup)

2021 – Tyrese Haliburton (U.S. Select Team)



