One of the offensive linemen on Iowa State's radar comes from the St. Louis (Mo.) high school ranks and has now taken two unofficial visits to Ames since calendar turned to 2018.

DeSmet three-star junior Marquise Simmons said he’s gotten a good feel for the Cyclones’ football program and academic offerings over the course of two trips in 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 319-pound Simmons also has an offer from Texas State to go along with interest from programs in the Big 10 and SEC conferences.

Simmons said is planning a decision for sometime this summer.

For more on Simmons' recent unofficial visits and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



