An in-state offensive lineman in the 2020 class recently made a pair of trips to Ames, including a stop at the Big Man camp this past weekend where he shined against more experienced players.

Greene County (Iowa) rising junior Tyler Miller, who earned an offer from Iowa State on March 30th, said he learned even more about the Cyclone program during the two stops.

The 6-foot-8, 270-pound Miller said he liked the Cyclone program’s commitment to academics, as well as how they develop student-athletes physically.

Since his I-State offer, Myers has added another Power-5 one from Nebraska, as well as solid G5 programs UCF and Cincinnati. The in-state offensive lineman said he’s enjoying his recruitment thus far and not delving into it too deep.

For more on Miller's recent visits and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



