A harsh winter with cancelled visits hasn't cut the level of interest a Missouri prep offensive lineman has in the Iowa State football program.

St. Charles Francis Howell junior Drake Heismeyer last visited Iowa State for the Oklahoma football game, but has been thwarted in his attempts for follow-up trips.

The fact he already has Power-5 offers from the likes of ISU, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri and Purdue have not stopped Heismeyer from continuing to work hard at his craft following a stellar junior year.

The Misssouri big man has been given a 5.6 Rivals rating and is considered the 15th overall prospect in-state and 29th offensive guard nationally in the 2020 class.

