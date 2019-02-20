Although the offer he collected from Iowa State last month was totally unexpected, an Oklahoma prep wide receiver said he already knew all about the team from watching it play in-person in 2018.

Ardmore Plainview junior Blake Nowell said he secured an offer during an in-school visit from assistant coach Nate Scheelhaase. Nowell watched the Cyclones win at Oklahoma State last fall and came away impressed with the offense.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Nowell has been assigned a 5.6 Rivals rating and has garnered early looks from the likes of Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

He is planning an unofficial visit to ISU for the near future.

