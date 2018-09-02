A canceled football game during his first official visit of the recruiting process didn't put a damper on the overall experience of a three-star prospect from the desert southwest.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Shadow Mountain outside linebacker Jalen Williams, fresh off his trip to Ames, said he enjoyed everything that went into his two full days in the Midwest.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Williams was hosted by true freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Lee.

The Arizona recruit has a 5.5 Rivals rating and also has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State.

For more on Williams' official visit and what's next in his recruiting process, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



