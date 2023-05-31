AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 Conference has announced television broadcast assignments for Iowa State’s football non-conference games.

The Cyclones’ season-opener against Northern Iowa on Sept. 2 at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. Iowa State owns three-straight wins against the Panthers after beating UNI, 16-10, in the last meeting in 2021.

Iowa State’s second game, a home tilt against Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on Sept. 9, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with the game being televised on FOX. The Cyclones are looking to win back-to-back games against the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2011 and 2012.

The Cyclones conclude the non-conference schedule on the road Sept. 16 against Ohio. The game will be televised at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU. The game is the return trip of a home-and-home series against the Bobcats after ISU won last season’s meeting, 43-10.

Iowa State returns 15 starters from last year’s team, eight on offense and seven on the defensive side of the ball, for Matt Campbell’s eighth season at the school.





2023 Iowa State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 UNI (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) – 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 %IOWA (FOX) – 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Ohio (ESPN2 or ESPNU) – 11 a.m.

Sept. 23 *OKLAHOMA STATE – TBA

Sept. 30 *at Oklahoma – TBA

Oct. 7 *TCU (Jack Trice Legacy Game Presented by Nationwide) – TBA

Oct. 14 *at Cincinnati - TBA

Oct. 28 *at Baylor – TBA

Nov. 4 *KANSAS (Homecoming) – TBA

Nov. 11 *at BYU – TBA

Nov. 18 *TEXAS – TBA

Nov. 25 *at Kansas State - TBA