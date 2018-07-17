After ending his recruitment early with an Iowa State pledge last December, a central Iowa offensive lineman has enjoyed a relatively low-key summer.

West Des Moines Valley rising senior Jake Remsburg, a Rivals three-star prospect with a 5.5 rating, has remained an integral part of the Cyclone staff’s recruiting efforts, all while continuing to build a solid connection with his future position coach in Ames.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Remsburg, who took a visit for a Saturday Night Lights camp in June, said he was most eager to get with the Cyclones’ first-year head offensive line coach Jeff Myers.

Remsburg said he will be a frequent visitor in the coming months by attending every home football game. He is tentatively planning a December official visit.

For more on how Remsburg's offseason has gone and his unofficial visit to Iowa State, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.



