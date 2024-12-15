No. 3 Cyclones roll past Mavericks, into finals week

Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Thursday night to break down his team's nine-point victory over the
It took them nearly 37 minutes of Thursday night’s Cy-Hawk game just to take their first lead, but the Cyclones solved
The Cyclones continue the season tonight in Iowa City facing the Hawkeyes. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.
Early in the 2024-25 transfer portal cycle, the Cyclone coaching staff is focusing on a couple of positions that are of
Iowa State went through its first big test following the loss of Kenzie Hare for the season, dropping a 75-69 decision
Iowa State's head coach stepped to the podium on Thursday night to break down his team's nine-point victory over the
It took them nearly 37 minutes of Thursday night’s Cy-Hawk game just to take their first lead, but the Cyclones solved
The Cyclones continue the season tonight in Iowa City facing the Hawkeyes. Get the in-arena updates in one spot.