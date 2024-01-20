FORT WORTH, Texas -- — Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points, Curtis Jones had 17 along with seven of Iowa State's 18 steals and the 24th-ranked Cyclones held on for a 73-72 win over No. 19 TCU on Saturday.

The Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12), without injured leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, never trailed. But they also had a 12-point lead after Gilbert made their last field goal with 4:20 left.

Down four, TCU missed a 3-pointer and two follow-up chances before committing a foul with 4 seconds left. Iowa State missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Trevion Tennyson’s 3-pointer at the end of the game wasn't enough for the Horned Frogs.

The 27 turnovers by the Frogs (13-5, 2-3) were the most in their eight seasons under coach Jamie Dixon, and led to 36 points for Iowa State. TCU had matched its season high with 18 turnovers by halftime, four days after that many in an overtime loss at Cincinnati.

Tennyson had 19 points to lead TCU, while Micah Peavy had 11 points and nine rebounds. Peavy's dunk with 23 seconds left got the Frogs within 73-69.

Both teams were coming off losses since entering the AP Top 25 for the first time this season earlier this week.

Jones made his first start of the season in place of Lipsey, who played nearly 30 minutes in an 87-72 loss at No. 20 BYU on Tuesday before injuring his left shoulder.

SETTING THE TONE

Jones had a steal on TCU’s opening possession, that turning into fastbreak for a short floater by Gilbert for the game’s first score. The game was tied at 4-4 before the Cyclones had an 11-0 run in a 97-second span — all of those points coming off turnovers. The first half ended the same way, with Tre King’s steal leading to a fastbreak layup by Gilbert for a 44-26 lead.

BIG PICTURE

After giving up the most points in coach T.J. Otzelberger's three seasons against BYU, the Cyclones allowed TCU to shoot 50% (23 of 46). The Frogs lost at home for the first time this season, never even leading in this one. They had started 9-0 at Schollmaier Arena, including wins over Top 10 teams in each of their previous two games. They had beaten the last three ranked opponents to visit, going back to last year.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum, where the Cyclones are 11-0 this season.

TCU is on the road for both of its games next week, starting Tuesday night at Oklahoma State.