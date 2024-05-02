Advertisement

Byron Murphy (University of Texas)

KANSAS STATE (3)

Ben Sinnott (© Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drafted players: Ben Sinnott, Cooper Beebe, KT Leveston Overview: Sinnott, who caught 49 passes for 676 yards and a team-high six touchdowns this year, was a second-round pick and that absolutely will help in recruiting when the Wildcats go after star four-star tight end Linkon Cure in the 2025 class. Beebe, a former two-star defensive tackle, went in the third round and then Leveston was a seventh-round selection.

OKLAHOMA (3)

Tyler Guyton (© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Tyler Guyton, Walter Rouse, Jonah Laulu Overview: A transfer from TCU, Guyton ended up as a late first-round pick and that could definitely help the Sooners with offensive line recruiting – if they need any help at all – since position coach Bill Bedenbaugh is one of the best in the business. Other than Guyton it was a relatively quiet draft for the Sooners as Rouse went in the sixth round and Laulu in the seventh. Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick and Spencer Rattler was a fifth-round pick.

TCU (3)

Brandon Coleman (© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Brandon Coleman, Jared Wiley, Josh Newton Overview: Three players coming out of TCU is not bad for the draft but it was a pretty low-key weekend for the Horned Frogs as Coleman was a third-round pick and Wiley was a fourth-rounder. Both were high three-stars coming out of high school and then Newton, ranked as a wide receiver, was drafted in the fifth.

KANSAS (2)

Dominick Puni (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted players: Dominick Puni, Austin Booker Overview: Lance Leipold is doing a phenomenal job at rebuilding the Kansas football program but it was a relatively quiet draft for the Jayhawks. Puni was a third-round selection and Booker went in the fifth after he had 56 tackles and eight sacks this season.

TEXAS TECH (2)

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (© Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drafted players: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Myles Cole Overview: Joey McGuire is recruiting well and building the program in Lubbock but it’s going to take at least a little while to cycle some of the older players out of the program as McGuire builds with higher-level recruits. It was a muted weekend for the Red Raiders as Taylor-Demerson went in the fourth and Cole was a seventh-rounder.

UCF (2)

Javon Baker (© Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drafted players: Javon Baker, Tylan Grable Overview: There was a chance Baker could have been picked higher than the fourth round but that’s where the former four-star and Alabama receiver ended up as the Knights had just two players taken. Grable was the only other UCF player selected as he was picked in the sixth round.

BYU (1)

Kingsley Suamataia (© Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted player: Kingsley Suamataia Overview: There was some discussion that Suamataia would go in the first round and the five-star offensive tackle, who grew up training with Penei Sewell and other elite players in Utah, definitely had the talent to be picked there. But for one reason or another Suamataia fell to the late second round. This could be one of the biggest steals of the draft.

CINCINNATI (1)

Jowon Briggs (© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted player: Jowon Briggs Overview: Briggs was the only Cincinnati player drafted and he was picked in the seventh round. The former four-star started his career at Virginia before transferring to Cincinnati where he totaled 27 tackles and two sacks this season.

HOUSTON (1)

Patrick Paul (© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted player: Patrick Paul Overview: Paul was the lone player from Houston to get drafted last week as the former two-star offensive lineman drastically outplayed his ranking and was a second-round NFL Draft pick. At 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds in high school, Paul was a massive prospect who really developed on the field with the Cougars.

IOWA STATE (1)

T.J. Tampa (© Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drafted player: T.J. Tampa Overview: A three-star receiver out of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood, Tampa moved to defensive back in Ames and there was a lot of talk that Tampa could go in the second round but he fell to the fourth. This past season, the former three-star had two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

WEST VIRGINIA (1)

Zach Frazier (© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports)

Drafted player: Zach Frazier Overview: Although West Virginia had only Frazier drafted, it was a memorable night for the Mountaineers as the former high three-star was taken in the second round, went viral with his excitement about the Pittsburgh Steelers' pick and now a kid from Fairmont, W. Va., who played is going only 90 minutes away to play in the NFL.

