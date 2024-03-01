AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has announced the promotion of Taylor Mouser to offensive coordinator. Mouser will continue to coach tight ends, a position he’s held since the 2021 season.

In addition to Mouser’s promotion, Campbell also announced that Noah Pauley has added passing game coordinator to his responsibilities as wide receiver coach, while offensive line coach Ryan Clanton will assume run game coordinator duties.

Earlier on Friday, Iowa State announced the hiring of Tyler Roehl as assistant head coach and running backs coach, while Jake Waters will shift from running backs to coaching the Cyclone quarterbacks.

Iowa State Offensive Coaching Staff

Taylor Mouser – Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends

Tyler Roehl – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Ryan Clanton – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

Noah Pauley – Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Jake Waters – Quarterbacks

Mouser is entering his ninth season with the program and his 10th working on Campbell’s coaching staff, both at ISU and Toledo. He has risen through the ranks, starting as a graduate assistant for the Cyclones in Campbell’s first season in 2016.

“Taylor has been an integral part in the success of our program through the years, working his way up from graduate assistant to this position as offensive coordinator,” Campbell said. “He is well-respected by both our staff and our players and has earned this opportunity. I have great confidence in him and look forward to seeing him in this role.”

Mouser has coached some of the best players in school history, playing a part in the success of Cyclone stars like Charlie Kolar, Breece Hall and Brock Purdy while helping the team qualify for bowl games in six of the last seven seasons.

The tight end position has been stacked throughout his tenure, including All-Big 12 performers Kolar and Chase Allen. Since 2021, Iowa State tight ends have recorded the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns among Big 12 teams.

Iowa State Tight End Production Since 2021

191 receptions, 2,202 receiving yards, 21 receiving touchdowns

Kolar broke ISU tight end records in receptions (168), receiving yards (2,1818) and touchdown catches (23) while earning All-America honors three times and winning the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy.

Allen was an All-Big 12 second team recipient four times in his career.

Kolar was a fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, while Allen signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. Both players made their NFL debuts during their rookie season.

In 2023, another of Mouser’s pupils, Benjamin Brahmer, was a Freshman All-American (247Sports and The Athletic). Brahmer broke the ISU freshman tight end record with 28 receptions. Steveo Klotz also earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

Last season’s tight end group combined for seven touchdown receptions by four different players, making Iowa State one of seven teams nationally to have four at the position score.

A native of Chandler, Arizona, Mouser earned his bachelor’s degree at Adams State in 2013. He was a graduate assistant for Campbell at Toledo during the 2015 campaign.

Mouser Coaching Experience

2024 – Iowa State – Offensive Coordinators/Tight Ends

2023 – Iowa State – Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends

2021-22 – Iowa State – Tight Ends

2019-20 – Iowa State – Senior Quality Control/Offense

2017-18 – Iowa State – Assistant Director of Scouting

2016 – Iowa State – Graduate Assistant

2015 – Toledo – Graduate Assistant