The Iowa State coaching staff continues to keep an eye on a rising Class of 2020 running back prospect from the central Iowa high school ranks, who recently took a game day visit.

West Des Moines Valley junior Creighton Mitchell spoke with CycloneReport.com to recap his most recent trip, which was to see the Cyclones’ game against the highly-rated Sooners.

The Valley running back is in search of his first offer and has gotten interest from the Cyclones, Iowa and Nebraska. He has been in a timeshare of sorts this fall, splitting carries with Tre Fugate. Still, Mitchell has amassed 343 rushing yards on 39 carries and leads the team with five touchdowns on the ground. He’s also added 72 receiving yards and ranks third on the team with 10 catches.

Mitchell said he believes he’s in a good place with the Cyclones right now.

For more onMitchell's visit and how his junior season is progressing, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



