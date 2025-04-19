Published Apr 19, 2025
Minnesota SG Wiggins joins ISU’s 2026 class
Bill Seals  •  CycloneReport
Iowa State had zeroed in on a shooting guard early in the 2026 recruiting cycle and landed a commitment from the high school junior on Saturday morning.

Plymouth Wayzata standout Christian Wiggins joined Wisconsin point guard Yusef Gray as members of TJ Otzelberger’s 2026 class.

The 6-foot-4 Wiggins also had offers from Clemson, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Stanford, Wisconsin, and Xavier. The home state Gophers made a push in recent weeks following a coaching change.

As a junior, Wiggins averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and three assists per game for a team that went 29-4 overall, winning the state championship at the AAAA level over Cretin-Derhaam Hall 80-55.