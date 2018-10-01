Iowa State landed one of the top defensive end on its Class of 2020 wish list for a game day visit earlier this season, but the game happened to get canceled, so the coaching staff is working to get the prospect again in the near future.

Winona junior Aaron Witt, who continues to get recruited heavily by the coaching staff in Ames, said the Cyclones’ game against South Dakota State was supposed to kick off a busy season of unofficial visits.

In addition to his Cyclone offer, Witt also has ones from Iowa and Minnesota. He is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. Rivals considers him the 24th-ranked strongside defensive end nationally and the third overall prospect in Minnesota for 2020.

Out of his mix of schools, Witt said three are recruiting him the most. He visited Notre Dame this past weekend.

For more on Witt's abbreviated visit and what's next in his recruiting process, check out a more detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



