CycloneReport - Midwest Spotlight: Predictions on top uncommitted 2021 prospects

Despite the NCAA canceling an entire year of official visits and not allowing prospects to meet with coaches in-person since March, the Football Bowl Subdivision will still be opening its Early Signing Period next week. In the Midwest there are only three four-star prospects who remain uncommitted. Here is a look at those recruitments along with predictions on where they will sign. More 2021 predictions: Southeast ***** CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series *****

Recruitment: Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards released his top seven back in October, but the last several months this recruitment has largely been contested by a trio of schools. Michigan is a popular pick because the home-state school has made Edwards a priority from day one and built a strong relationship with him. The future in Ann Arbor is in question, though, after the Wolverines' struggles this season and that opens the door further for the two other schools.

Oklahoma could have been a major threat because Edwards really likes running backs coach Demarco Murray, but the Sooners are the favorites to land five-star Camar Wheaton at running back. That’s why I look at Georgia as a strong possibility. Edwards visited Athens last winter and had been trying to get back for a self-guided visit this fall. Although the home-state school has a big presence here, Georgia actually may end up providing a safer option unless things settle down in Ann Arbor. Prediction: Georgia

Yanni Karlaftis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruitment: Karlaftis narrowed his choices to California, Oregon, Purdue and Wisconsin last summer, and had planned to make his commitment in August. When the time to announce came, however, Karlaftis realized he was not ready and postponed the decision. He now plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 16.

The easy pick here is Purdue, the hometown school where his brother George is one of the Boilermakers' defensive stars. The Pac-12 schools could have made this a battle if it were not for the dead period and official visits being unavailable. Wisconsin did have Karlaftis on campus before the dead period and definitely piqued his interest, but in the end I do not feel this one will shock many fans. Prediction: Purdue

Recruitment: We love Townley on film, especially considering he is new to the sport and still has plenty of potential to realize. The two-sport star is also a standout on the basketball court. Basketball seemed like it was his first love, and football only became a legitimate college direction last year.

Townley’s recruitment has been difficult to follow because he rarely talks about it publicly. The two teams I hear most associated with his recruitment are Minnesota and Penn State, though Arizona State, Michigan State and Tennessee come up from time to time as well.

At this point I am not even sure if he signs in the early period. With his recruitment starting late he would be a strong candidate to wait until the Late Signing Period, but if he does sign next week I like the home-state school best. Prediction: Minnesota

