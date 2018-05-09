Although the Cyclones lost one quarterback commit from a Michigan high school, they currently sit in good shape for a 2020 wide receiver in the same program.

Oak Park sophomore Maliq Carr said he knows a lot about the Cyclones, as his teammate Dwan Mathis had been a commit at one point. Carr got even more familiar this week when he collected an offer from ISU.

I-State is now on a list of Power-5 offers that includes Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri and Syracuse. The 6-foot-5, 204-pound Carr said he’s liked what he’s seen during his past stops in Ames.

Defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald has been the lead recruiter for Carr and is building a solid relationship with the prospect.

For more on Carr's recruitment and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



