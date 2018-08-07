An inside linebacker from the state of Michigan is nearing four-star status as his junior season is set to begin and Iowa State was one of the first programs to offer the prospect.

West Bloomfield rising junior Cornell Wheeler, who was on campus during the spring with the Rising Stars bus tour, said he’s thinking of a return stop in Ames in the coming months.

The 6-foot-0, 229-pound linebacker is one of the best at his position nationally. A high three-star recruit with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Wheeler is the eighth inside linebacker nationally and seventh-ranked prospect in Michigan regardless of position.

In addition to I-State, Wheeler has Power-5 offers from Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Syracuse.

For more on Wheeler's recruitmentand how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



