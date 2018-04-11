



A Michigan prep linebacker in the 2019 class got his first in-person look at Iowa State last week and said it made quite an impression on him.

Romeo junior Brock Horne visited ISU on April 2nd and the three-star prospect said he enjoyed meeting much of the coaching staff for the first time.

Horne, who has a 5.5 Rivals rating and is ranked the 30th-overall prospect in Michigan for the 2019 class, has offers from ISU, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.

As Horne reflects back on the visit, he said I-State helped its cause with him but that he is nowhere close to making a decision.

As Horne reflects back on the visit, he said I-State helped its cause with him but that he is nowhere close to making a decision.




