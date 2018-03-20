An unofficial visit to Ames is on tap for a three-star defensive end prospect from the Michigan high school ranks, who claims an Iowa State offer.

Canton junior Darius Robinson currently has offers from the Cyclones and Purdue, as well as from G5 programs Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Toledo.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Robinson said he’s been recruited by a pair of I-State assistants, Eli Rasheed and D.K. McDonald.

Robinson, who transferred into Canton prior to his junior season and went out for football for the first time, finished 2017 with 48 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Robinson, who transferred into Canton prior to his junior season and went out for football for the first time, finished 2017 with 48 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.




