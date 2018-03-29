A sophomore from the state of Michigan took an unofficial visit to Ames over the weekend, and said his development as a prospect continues to stand out to the ISU staff.

Dearborn sophomore Tommy Guajardo, who’s also been recruited by Northwestern, said the Cyclones have had a presence around his school and had started recruiting him early in his high school career. He said the staff has liked his development.

The 6-foot-1 Guajardo said the coaches have liked his maturation as well, as he’s added onto his frame.

During head coach Matt Campbell’s second year in Ames, Guajardo said he tracked the team’s progress and likes the trajectory of it.

For more on Guajardo's trip to Ames and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



