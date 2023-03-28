HOUSTON – McDonald’s All American Week is in full swing as we march toward the most celebrated all-star game in high school sports on Tuesday night. Monday was media day at the Texas-based event, and most of the game’s participants engaged in short interview sessions with reporters. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy took the opportunity to poll McDonald’s All-Americans on what recruiting advice they would give to college coaches Their answers can be found below.

“I like to have a bond and sometimes coaches can be a little inconsistent. They’ll go through a period where they stop talking to you. I feel like that’s not good. I feel like even a little text here and there can make a huge difference.” – Kentucky signee Justin Edwards “I think they have to watch out about not being true to their word. Like, when they tell you that you are the only guy they are recruiting at the position but then you see them with another recruit or hear about it.” – Duke signee Mackenzie Mgbako “I’m not a fan of when coaches bash other programs to get a player to come to their program. That and when coaches over-promise things and you can tell. That’s bad. I’d rather know the truth.” – Auburn signee Aden Holloway “I feel like some coaches tell kids everything is going to be handed to them and everything is always going to go the right way. And I understand why they do that, but I’d rather have somebody be honest. I think it’s up to the players to understand that and to be self-aware and to understand where your game is and how much you can really impact the program.” – Iowa State signee Omaha Billew “I have some first-hand experience with this because I saw a coach showing favoritism toward a player on a visit. I kind of knew I wasn't going to be part of that right then.” – UConn signee Stephon Castle