Iowa State was the first to the table with a scholarship offer for a Twin Cities defensive back and remained persistent in the months that followed. That level of interest paid dividends over the weekend, as the 2020 prospect chose the Cyclones during an unofficial visit.

Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy safety Craig McDonald traveled to Ames yesterday considering announcing a decision and left as ISU’s fourth known commitment for next year’s class.

“They have always been the school recruiting me the hardest,” said McDonald. “They offered me first, which was always in the back of my head from the jump, and they’ve recruited me the hardest ever since. They were always at the top of the list and they expressed to me that I was at the top of their list.

“I love the coaches and how genuine they are. I trust them. I felt like that was one of the main points and reasons for me going there. Their Engineering major is great, so that was a plus. I love the direction the football program is going. They’re going to win championships.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound McDonald is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and chose the Cyclones over Power-5 offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.

As multiple major conference schools entered the mix, McDonald said ISU’s level of interest didn’t waver.

“Before it was legal for them to text me, Coach (Colby) Kratch would come up to the school more than any of the coaches,” McDonald said. “I eventually went to the Oklahoma/Iowa State game and even after the loss, Coach (Matt) Campbell came and talked to us.

“Once Coach (D.K.) McDonald moved over to coaching the safeties, we really strengthened our relationship. He feels like I could come down, make tackles and possibly play in the box on blitzes. He likes my ability to cover, since I have a corner background since I have good coverage skills.”

This weekend’s trip to Ames solidified things for the defensive back the Cyclones are targeting to play safety.

“I hadn’t told my parents I would do it,” McDonald said. “They leave it up to me. We were talking to Coach Campbell and I already knew I wanted to go there. I have a really good relationship with Coach McDonald…better than any coach from any other school.

“Me, my family, Coach McDonald and Coach Campbell talked for a while and I told my dad I think I should just commit right now. There was no reason for me to wait if it’s the place I knew I wanted to go. The coaches were all ecstatic.”

McDonald said he anticipates taking a summertime official visit, as he plans to graduate high school in December and enroll at ISU in January of 2020.